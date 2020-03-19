UrduPoint.com
SC Issues Notices To PM&DC, KMU, Others In Case Regarding Admissions In Medical Colleges

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC), Khyber Medical University (KMU) and a private medical college in a case regarding admissions in medical colleges.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court observed that the petitioner entered MBBS batch for medical college session 2017-2018.

The court observed that the college had to enroll 100 students but 104 students were enrolled.

The court also observed that private medical college had received Rs1.734 million fee. The private medical college was affiliated with the Khyber Medical University.

Justice Bandial said private medical colleges owners were very influential. Some colleges received fee up to Rs3 million, he added.

He said the fee was up to Rs1 million at Aga Khan Medical University.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one month.

