UrduPoint.com

SC Issues Notices To Political Parties On SCBAP Petition

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2022 | 06:20 PM

SC issues notices to political parties on SCBAP petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Saturday issued notices to the political parties on SCBAP petition regarding restraining political parties from holding public meetings in the capital before voting on the no-confidence motion.

The court issued notices to PTI, PML-N, PPP and JUI as parties in the case and directed them to assist the court through their lawyers.

A two-member special bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Muneeb Akhtar heard the petition filed by the SCBAP. SCBAP President Ahsan Bhoon on Thursday had filed the petition regarding restraining political parties from holding public meetings in Islamabad.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice remarked that the petition had a political context but the court would consider it in accordance with the constitution.

He said that according to the news reports, it seemed that the government was also reaching out to the apex court regarding Article 63(A) of the Constitution.

He clarified that the court had not taken suo moto notice as it was hearing a petition. The court was concerned about law and order, he added.

He said that the Sindh House incident was against the constitutional right to freedom of expression.

The AGP said that the incident occurred due to the presence of certain government parliamentarians at the Sindh House. He said that the people had a right to protest but in a peaceful manner.

Later, the court directed the Inspector General Police Islamabad to submit a report on action taken over the incident and adjourned hearing till Monday.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Supreme Court Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law And Order Lawyers From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

PM stresses need to ring-fense major cities for pr ..

PM stresses need to ring-fense major cities for protection of agriculture land

15 minutes ago
 Attack on Sindh House: SC issues notice to PTI, ot ..

Attack on Sindh House: SC issues notice to PTI, others for Monday

1 hour ago
 PTI issues show cause notice to dissidents

PTI issues show cause notice to dissidents

2 hours ago
 Social media reacts as Jemima Khan’s face pictur ..

Social media reacts as Jemima Khan’s face picture with bruises goes viral

3 hours ago
 OIC official anthem, Hum Mustafavi Hain, launched

OIC official anthem, Hum Mustafavi Hain, launched

3 hours ago
 SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affo ..

SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affordable housing

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>