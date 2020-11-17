SC issues notices to respondents in customs clearance of stolen vehicles case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the respondents on the appeal of a Customs Collector in case related to customs clearance of vehicles stolen from Japa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the respondents on the appeal of a Customs Collector in case related to customs clearance of vehicles stolen from Japan.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Qazi Amin asked what evidence did the customs department had regarding the theft of vehicles? Advocate Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal counsel for Customs said that fourteen expensive luxury cars were imported in 2017 and the driving side locks of all the vehicles were broken.

He said that the importers could not even provide the keys of cars. A letter was written to the Japan Consulate on suspicion, he added.

He said that the the Japan Consulate confirmed in its email that all vehicles had been stolen.

Justice Bandial said that the consulate in its email also called for police to be contacted through Interpol.

The counsel said that when the customs authorities decided to seize the vehicles, the importers challenged the Customs department decision in the court.

The Customs Appellate Court ordered release of vehicles after payment of fine, he added.

He said that the Lahore High Court upheld the decision of the customs appellate court. According to the law, confiscation of stolen goods would be final, he added.

He said that the contempt of court proceedings were also continuing on the decision of the Customs Court.

The Supreme Court stayed the execution of the decision of the Customs Court and adjourned further hearing till date in office.