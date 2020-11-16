SC issues notices to respondents over import of elephants pair to Peshawar zoo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the respondents over petition seeking import and transportation of elephants pair for Peshawar zoo.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the case filed by Muhammad Hanif.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Yahya Afridi addressing the petitioner said that he had filed appeal against the Peshawar High Court order.

He asked how could he ask the government to allow elephants import? Advocate Niaz Wali Khan counsel for Peshawar Zoo said that the international team had declared the environment of the zoo suitable for elephants.

Justice Mushir Alam asked the counsel to also consider the decision of the Islamabad High Court.

The counsel said that Islamabad High Court orders return of an elephant while the zoo management was bringing a pair of elephants.

The court after hearing initial arguments accepted the petition for hearing and issued notices to the respondents.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.