UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Issues Notices To Respondents Over Import Of Elephants Pair To Peshawar Zoo

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

SC issues notices to respondents over import of elephants pair to Peshawar zoo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the respondents over petition seeking import and transportation of elephants pair for Peshawar zoo.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the case filed by Muhammad Hanif.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Yahya Afridi addressing the petitioner said that he had filed appeal against the Peshawar High Court order.

He asked how could he ask the government to allow elephants import? Advocate Niaz Wali Khan counsel for Peshawar Zoo said that the international team had declared the environment of the zoo suitable for elephants.

Justice Mushir Alam asked the counsel to also consider the decision of the Islamabad High Court.

The counsel said that Islamabad High Court orders return of an elephant while the zoo management was bringing a pair of elephants.

The court after hearing initial arguments accepted the petition for hearing and issued notices to the respondents.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.

Related Topics

Hearing Peshawar Supreme Court Peshawar High Court Import Islamabad High Court Afridi Government Court

Recent Stories

Pakistani teams win first and third prize in the H ..

50 seconds ago

PM says Covid-19 is more lethal than before, bans ..

12 minutes ago

Al Bowardi, French Armed Forces Minister discuss d ..

20 minutes ago

ADEK launches new edition of scholarships for dist ..

20 minutes ago

MBRU Vice Chancellor 1st RCSI Alumni and UAE Natio ..

20 minutes ago

MD APP condoles demise of DG Bulgarian Telegraph A ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.