SC Issues Show Cause Notices To CS Sindh, Secretary Railway Over Failure To Clear KCR Track

Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

SC issues show cause notices to CS Sindh, Secretary Railway over failure to clear KCR track

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued show cause notices to the Sindh chief secretary (CS) and Secretary Railway over failure to ensure the removal of encroachments from the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) track.

The court ordered the Chief Secretary, the Secretary Railway and DG FWO to appear before the court on next date of hearing.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case regarding colossal losses incurred by Pakistan Railway.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice asked the Secretary Railways and the Chief Secretary Sindh to inform the court that why Karachi Circular Railway project was not activated.

The counsel for Railways lawyer said that they have asked Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) for satellite pictures of the track. The government would remove all the encroachments soon, he said.

The chief justice asked why the order of the Supreme Court regarding activation of Karachi Circular Railway was not implemented.

He directed the government to clear the track and run the trains.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that only departmental correspondence was done but the order of the Supreme Court was not implemented. If things stay the same then the court would be stuck doing the same thing for the next five years too, he added.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.

