SC issues written order for removal of Monal Restaurant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued a detailed order regarding the shifting of Monal Restaurant from Margalla Hills National Park.

A 25-page judgment is authored by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa.

It said, “The fundamental right to life, and to live it with dignity (respectively Articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution) is to live in a world which has an abundance of all species. It has by now been scientifically well established that if the earth becomes bereft of birds, animals, insects, trees, plants, clean rivers, unpolluted air, soil it will be the Civil Petition No. 304 of 2022 etc. 25 precursor of our destruction, and scientific research establishes that nothing in nature is without value and purpose.’’

The order read, ‘That on 11 September 2024 the Wildlife board will take over the possession of the said restaurants, that is, Monal, La Montana and Gloria Jeans, with the full assistance of CDA and the Islamabad Capital Territory Police, and the entrances to said area shall be barricaded. Thereafter the same shall be demolished with minimal disturbance to the wildlife and by avoiding damage to the trees of the National Park. The debris shall be removed and disposed of properly, and not within the precincts of the National Park.

The Wildlife Board shall then determine how best to utilize the mountain ridge on which stood the said restaurants, and it may consult experts and environmentalists to examine whether the foundations of the said structures should also be removed or the same be left in and used to make an artificial lake to collect rainwater which can be used to put out fires that erupt in the National Park.”

The judgment said, “However, under no circumstances should the building be left abandoned/derelict nor leave any debris on the said site. Every effort should be made to ensure that the said land again becomes an integral part of the National Park.”

It said that the lease agreement of the Monal Restaurant with Capital Development Authority (CDA) has already ended.

It said, “The Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change and the Director General, Environmental Protection Agency shall jointly conduct a survey of Monal Restaurant and other buildings constructed in the area to assess the damage caused to the environment and thereafter take such measures and actions as may be necessary to avoid further environmental degradation.

The Chairman of the Development Authority Capital shall forthwith advise the Secretary, Ministry of Defence regarding the enforced and applicable laws.”