SC Issues Written Order Granting Post-arrest Bail To Ejaz Chaudhry
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Supreme Court has issued a written judgment granting post-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ejaz Chaudhry.
The written order, released on Tuesday by a three-member bench comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Hashim Kakar, and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, stated that there was no satisfactory explanation provided for the delay in lodging the FIR and recording the supplementary statement. The court noted that the allegation of conspiracy is a matter the prosecution must prove during trial.
The judgment further stated that Ejaz Chaudhry was not named in the original First Information Report (FIR) dated May 12, and that his name was only added to the case on June 10 based on social media content. It emphasized that bail cannot be withheld as a form of punishment.
The court converted the petition into an appeal and accepted it, granting post-arrest bail to Ejaz Chaudhry in the case registered at Sarwar Road Police Station, Lahore, against surety bonds worth Rs. 100,000.
Recent Stories
Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks
Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts
Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan
India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..
TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..
Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby
International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..
Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025
Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC issues written order granting post-arrest bail to Ejaz Chaudhry6 minutes ago
-
Secretary LG inaugurates Waste Management Training Center6 minutes ago
-
SC admits review petitions on reserved seats decision, issues notices to respondents6 minutes ago
-
Tank admin committed to citizens’ welfare, relief6 minutes ago
-
Anti-drug message delivered through performing arts at GCU6 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 168 properties, removes encroachments16 minutes ago
-
Tank police issue over 4,000 challans to traffic rules' violators: Spokesman16 minutes ago
-
Hot weather forecast for Sindh16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will not initiate conflict with India, armed forces will respond on aggression: Tarar16 minutes ago
-
Super Tax; SC to continue hearing tomorrow16 minutes ago
-
Efforts afoot to protect forests for socio-economic development26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Qatar discuss regional peace & bilateral ties26 minutes ago