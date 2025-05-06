SC issues written order granting post-arrest bail to Ejaz Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Supreme Court has issued a written judgment granting post-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ejaz Chaudhry.

The written order, released on Tuesday by a three-member bench comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Hashim Kakar, and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, stated that there was no satisfactory explanation provided for the delay in lodging the FIR and recording the supplementary statement. The court noted that the allegation of conspiracy is a matter the prosecution must prove during trial.

The judgment further stated that Ejaz Chaudhry was not named in the original First Information Report (FIR) dated May 12, and that his name was only added to the case on June 10 based on social media content. It emphasized that bail cannot be withheld as a form of punishment.

The court converted the petition into an appeal and accepted it, granting post-arrest bail to Ejaz Chaudhry in the case registered at Sarwar Road Police Station, Lahore, against surety bonds worth Rs. 100,000.