Open Menu

SC Issues Written Order Granting Post-arrest Bail To Ejaz Chaudhry

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 03:50 PM

SC issues written order granting post-arrest bail to Ejaz Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Supreme Court has issued a written judgment granting post-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ejaz Chaudhry.

The written order, released on Tuesday by a three-member bench comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Hashim Kakar, and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, stated that there was no satisfactory explanation provided for the delay in lodging the FIR and recording the supplementary statement. The court noted that the allegation of conspiracy is a matter the prosecution must prove during trial.

The judgment further stated that Ejaz Chaudhry was not named in the original First Information Report (FIR) dated May 12, and that his name was only added to the case on June 10 based on social media content. It emphasized that bail cannot be withheld as a form of punishment.

The court converted the petition into an appeal and accepted it, granting post-arrest bail to Ejaz Chaudhry in the case registered at Sarwar Road Police Station, Lahore, against surety bonds worth Rs. 100,000.

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over ..

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks

24 minutes ago
 Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans ..

Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts

32 minutes ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

39 minutes ago
 India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid risi ..

India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..

48 minutes ago
 TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, recei ..

TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..

54 minutes ago
 Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home ..

Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days

1 hour ago
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedl ..

Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby

1 hour ago
 International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathta ..

International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..

4 hours ago
 realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 F ..

Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

7 hours ago

Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan