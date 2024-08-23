SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday issued written order on an appeal in case of two murders of Wazirabad, Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday issued written order on an appeal in case of two murders of Wazirabad, Punjab.

It said that it is apologetic for the delay of 6 years in deciding the appeal from the Shariat Appellate Bench.

The accused Imran Alias Mani was accused of double murder and adultery 21 year back.

The Supreme Court Shariat Appellate Bench acquitted the accused on the basis of lack of evidence.

The order said that the top court has admitted the appeal on September 18, 2018. The judges should know their duties to deliver justice, unfortunately the Shariat Bench of the Supreme Court remained inactive for a long time.

The court said that there is no scope in the Constitution for the Shariat Bench of the Supreme Court to remain inactive.

The order states that judges must be available to hear criminal cases even during the summer vacation.