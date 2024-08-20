SC Issues Written Order In Audio Leaks Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2024 | 09:21 PM
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday issued written order regarding hearing on federation’s appeal against high court’s order in Bushra Bibi and Najam Saqib audio leaks case
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday issued written order regarding hearing on federation’s appeal against high court’s order in Bushra Bibi and Najam Saqib audio leaks case.
A two-judge bench comprising Justice Amin ud Din Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan issued the five page order.
The court said that the Federal government had set up an inquiry commission on May 19, 2023. It was headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa while Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Aamer Farooq were members. The top court stopped the commission from working after which no meeting of it could be held.
The court found that the appeal stated that the high court has used the power of suo-moto. It said that Bushra Bibi has stated in writ petition filed to the high court that the audio is fabricated.
The court said that the high court was bound to firstly view these allegations. It said that the high court is stopped from further proceeding till further orders.
It said that the court has issued notices to respondents and they could file the extra documents if wanted.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason4 hours ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held6 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication6 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas6 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank6 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif6 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank6 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister6 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body6 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea6 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi7 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA6 hours ago