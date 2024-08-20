SC issues written order in audio leaks case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday issued written order regarding hearing on federation’s appeal against high court’s order in Bushra Bibi and Najam Saqib audio leaks case.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Amin ud Din Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan issued the five page order.

The court said that the Federal government had set up an inquiry commission on May 19, 2023. It was headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa while Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Aamer Farooq were members. The top court stopped the commission from working after which no meeting of it could be held.

The court found that the appeal stated that the high court has used the power of suo-moto. It said that Bushra Bibi has stated in writ petition filed to the high court that the audio is fabricated.

The court said that the high court was bound to firstly view these allegations. It said that the high court is stopped from further proceeding till further orders.

It said that the court has issued notices to respondents and they could file the extra documents if wanted.