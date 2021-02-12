SC issues written order in distribution of developme funds case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday issued written order in a case regarding distribution of developme funds to lawmakers.

A five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan had heard the case.

The court in its order stated that "It appears that the queries raised by this Court in the order dated 03.02.2021 have been responded/addressed by all the respective Governments and thus, we see no reason to further proceed with the matter.

Accordingly, the Civil Miscellaneous Application No.490 of 2021 in Constitution Petition No.20 of 2013 is disposed of." The court order stated that "Justice Qazi Faez Isa sought to place on record photocopies of certain documents statedly received by him from some anonymous source through a WhatsApp message. Copies of such documents were handed over by the Judge to other Members of the Bench. A copy was also handed over to the Attorney General for Pakistan. The Judge also stated that he was unsure if the documents were genuine. The Attorney General for Pakistan submitted that since the authenticity of the documents was questionable, the same may not be taken on record. He further submitted that in any event the Judge would become a complainant in the matter and in that capacity it would not be appropriate for the Judge to hear the matter.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan, therefore, observed that in these circumstances it would not be proper for the Judge to hear the matter considering that he had already filed a petition against the Prime Minister of Pakistan, in his personal capacity. Therefore, to uphold the principle of un-biasness and impartiality, it would be in the interest of justice that the Judge should not hear matters involving the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The report of the Federal Government submitted by the Attorney General for Pakistan in Court today, the relevant paras whereof have been reproduced above, amply demonstrate that none of the development funds shall be handed over to any of the Federal Ministers, Parliamentarians or any other person under the existing budget and that whatever budgetary provisions have been made in the annual budget, the same will be utilized in the manner, as is provided in the Constitution and other applicable laws and regulations. The reports of the Government of the Punjab so also Government of Sindh, in specific terms, have responded that no development fund is going to be given to any of the MPAs/Ministers/Notables of theirrespective Provinces and that the development funds shall be used and spent as per the constitutional mandate and the applicablerules framed by the respective Governments for utilization of the development funds provided in the annual budget."