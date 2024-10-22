SC Issues Written Order Regarding Dismissal Of Pleas Against Amendments
Published October 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday issued a written order regarding the dismissal of petitions against constitutional amendment.
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa authored the two-page order.
It said that lawyer Hamid Khan appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioners and adopted the stance that he had instructions to withdraw the cases.
The court stated that the registrar's office has raised eight objections to the petition filed on September 16. It said that the petitions were dismissed as withdrawn.
It may be mentioned here that the court dismissed the petitions on October 17, as withdrawn.
