Open Menu

SC Issues Written Order Regarding Dismissal Of Pleas Against Amendments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM

SC issues written order regarding dismissal of pleas against amendments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday issued a written order regarding the dismissal of petitions against constitutional amendment.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa authored the two-page order.

It said that lawyer Hamid Khan appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioners and adopted the stance that he had instructions to withdraw the cases.

The court stated that the registrar's office has raised eight objections to the petition filed on September 16. It said that the petitions were dismissed as withdrawn.

It may be mentioned here that the court dismissed the petitions on October 17, as withdrawn.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court May September October Court

Recent Stories

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to th ..

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral

2 hours ago
 Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix ..

Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+

2 hours ago
 Water project sparks hope amid challenges

Water project sparks hope amid challenges

2 hours ago
 Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to p ..

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

3 hours ago
 CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

4 hours ago
 Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

4 hours ago
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

4 hours ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

8 hours ago
 CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

20 hours ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan