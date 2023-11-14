Open Menu

SC Issues Written Order Regarding Faizabad Sit-in Case Hearing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2023 | 07:40 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a written order regarding its last hearing of the review petitions in the Faizabad sit-in case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a written order regarding its last hearing of the review petitions in the Faizabad sit-in case.

The order said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had presented the report of its scrutiny committee about Tehreek e Labaik (TLP), which stated that the TLP had not provided the relevant information.

The apex court noted that there were weaknesses and contradiction in the report.

"The report has stated that the TLP has not told the funding source of Rs 1,586,324/=, and the ECP has declared this amount as equal to a peanut in its report," the order said.

The court said that it was granting one more opportunity to the ECP for scrutiny of the TLP's affairs. It disposed of the plea regarding the accounts of TLP.

The order said that the Attorney General for Pakistan on behalf of the Federal Government had assured to implement the judgment in the Faizabad sit-in case.

The AGP had also assured to constitute a commission under the Commission of Inquiry Act to find facts, it added.

