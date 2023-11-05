Open Menu

SC Issues Written Order Regarding General Elections On Feb 8

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2023 | 12:20 AM

SC issues written order regarding general elections on Feb 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The Supreme Court on Saturday issued a ten-page written order in cases seeking general elections in 90 days.

The order said that the court facilitated the President and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in fixing the elections’ date.

All parties agreed on the fixed date of elections on February 8, it said. The order said that the time has come that the courts should not unnecessarily become a part of disputes that waste time.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa wrote the decision. It stated that the ECP did not give any reply to the President's letter.

It was not the authority of the SC to set the date of elections as per the constitution. If any institution interferes the constitutional limits of another, the consequences would be serious.

The written order further said that the dispute between the President and the ECP was unnecessarily brought to the Supreme Court, adding that the court did not interfere in the affairs of both institutions.

It said that some people were worried that the elections might not take place. The president, chief election commissioner and the members are bound by the oath taken under the constitution, it said, adding that there is no excuse for a constitutional body or official not to be familiar with the constitution.

The court stated that we must learn from history that violation of the constitution has a negative impact on the people and the country's geographical boundaries.

The order said that Justice Mazhar Alam had left the issue of application of Article 6 to the Parliament. After the consent of the president, a notification has been issued regarding the election’s date.

The top court instructed the Federal and all provincial governments to ensure the completion of the election process without any hindrance on February 8. The written order said that giving false information and creating false narratives are degrading to democracy.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Supreme Court Article 6 Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy February All From Top Court

Recent Stories

SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

1 hour ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

1 hour ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

1 hour ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

1 hour ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

1 hour ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

1 hour ago
Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

1 hour ago
 Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemout ..

Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemouth for six

1 hour ago
 Hayes to quit as Chelsea Women's boss at end of se ..

Hayes to quit as Chelsea Women's boss at end of season

1 hour ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

1 hour ago
 HESCO crackdown, further 132 million rupees recove ..

HESCO crackdown, further 132 million rupees recovered

1 hour ago
 Dimitrov holds off Tsitsipas to reach Paris Master ..

Dimitrov holds off Tsitsipas to reach Paris Masters final

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan