SC Issues Written Order Regarding Hearing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday issued written order regarding hearing dated July 24, in a petition of chairman PTI Imran Khan against addition of his name in case pertaining murder of a lawyer in Quetta.

The court directed the petitioner to appear before the bench in personal capacity in next date of hearing.

The order said that the lawyer of the petitioner had prayed the court for adjournment in the case, which was accepted by the bench and hearing was adjourned till August 9.

The order said that the petitioner would not be arrested by the authorities in the said murder case till next date of hearing.

It further said that so far no arguments had been given pertaining the merits of the case.

It further said that the case would be fixed before any available bench on next date as it was possible that the current bench would not be available after the summer vacations.

