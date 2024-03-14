SC Issues Written Order Regarding Hearing In Monal Restaurant Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 09:37 PM
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday issued a written order regarding hearing on a case pertaining to the lease of land of Monal Restaurant
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday issued a written order regarding hearing on a case pertaining to the lease of land of Monal Restaurant.
A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has conducted hearing on the case on March 11.
The court said that the 15 year lease agreement completed on March 9, 2021 and a further 15 year lease was to be
granted as per the agreement.
It said that the counsel of restaurant also mentioned the agreement with RF&V.
The CDA’s lawyer adopted the stance that the restaurant couldn’t sign an agreement with for someone else for the land lease. He stated that the land of Monal Restaurant was owned by Capital Development Authority (CDA).
The court instructed the Federal government to submit detail report regarding the ownership of the land. The court also
sought the relevant original record of the said land from the concern authorities.
The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till March 21.
Recent Stories
Spain MPs pass amnesty law for Catalan separatists
Ghee manufacturers announce reduction of Rs 15 per kg in ghee price
32,883 more ration bags distributed in one day
IHC seeks comments from mobile companies in audio leak case
China gives ‘Emergency Aid’ to Pakistan for rain-hit areas
Shafay reviews implementation on Ramadan Relief Package
Encroachments removed under Suthra Punjab program
Aid efforts intensify for famine-stalked Gaza
CEC dismisses speculation of foreign ambassador appointment
Shell shakes up climate targets, sparking backlash
SpaceX mega rocket lost in final phase of test flight
Commissioner directs line depts for strict implement on “Suthra Punjab” prog ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ghee manufacturers announce reduction of Rs 15 per kg in ghee price2 minutes ago
-
32,883 more ration bags distributed in one day2 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks comments from mobile companies in audio leak case11 minutes ago
-
China gives ‘Emergency Aid’ to Pakistan for rain-hit areas11 minutes ago
-
Shafay reviews implementation on Ramadan Relief Package11 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed under Suthra Punjab program4 minutes ago
-
CEC dismisses speculation of foreign ambassador appointment4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs line depts for strict implement on “Suthra Punjab” program4 minutes ago
-
Carbon credits can reduce carbon emissions in industries and cities: President of Rawalpindi Chamber ..4 minutes ago
-
Surplus wheat available in market : Minister4 minutes ago
-
SIBA to conduct recruitment tests for Sindh Police in three phases4 minutes ago
-
KP finance deptt releases funds for Ramazan package10 minutes ago