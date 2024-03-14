SC issues written order regarding hearing in Monal Restaurant case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday issued a written order regarding hearing on a case pertaining to the lease of land of Monal Restaurant.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has conducted hearing on the case on March 11.

The court said that the 15 year lease agreement completed on March 9, 2021 and a further 15 year lease was to be

granted as per the agreement.

It said that the counsel of restaurant also mentioned the agreement with RF&V.

The CDA’s lawyer adopted the stance that the restaurant couldn’t sign an agreement with for someone else for the land lease. He stated that the land of Monal Restaurant was owned by Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The court instructed the Federal government to submit detail report regarding the ownership of the land. The court also

sought the relevant original record of the said land from the concern authorities.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till March 21.