SC issues written order regarding hearing of Faizabad sit-in case review petitions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Supreme Court on Thursday issued its written order regarding hearing of review petitions in the Faizabad sit-in case.

The court in its order said that no responsibility was affixed, nor was anyone held accountable for the violence of the past. It was not surprising that violence continued to be perceived as a permissible means to attain one’s goals. The nation suffered the consequences, as evident from the recent events of 9th May 2023.

It said that the review petitions and applications were filed in early 2019 but were not fixed for several years. The additional registrar (fixture) and additional registrar judicial in their joint report stated that record shows that C.R.P.266/2019 etc. were added in draft of Final Cause List No.17/2019 for the first time on 25.04.2019. However, the same were removed from the draft list on as per direction given by the then chief justice.

The report further said that the said cases were also repeatedly mentioned in the list of important cases presented to the former chief justice from time to time. However, the cases remained pending in office due to the reason that there were no direction from the then chief justice, the order read.

It further said that Advocate Abdul Raziq stated that the applicant, namely, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, present in the court, "does not press the instant application. We repeatedly asked the learned counsel why the application was filed and then kept pending for four years and eight months, and were told that it was filed under a misapprehension".

The court said that it was surprising that "the leader of a political party, a longstanding parliamentarian and one who has held the high office of a federal minister filed the application on the basis of a misapprehension.

"Therefore, we enquired whether he had filed the application on someone’s behest, but it was reiterated that it had been filed under a misapprehension. A Commission has been constituted by the Federal Government and its terms of reference are proposed to be expanded to include this aspect too and we are confident that the Commission will attend to the terms of reference.

Accordingly, this CMA is dismissed as not pressed," it added.

The written order said that the Attorney-General for Pakistan (‘AG’) "states that the Federal Government has constituted an Inquiry Commission under the Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry Act, 2017 dated 15 November 2023. He has read the said notification and stated that one aspect has been missed from the terms of reference which is to consider whether all the review petitions and applications filed in SMC No.7/2017 before this court were coincidental or were filed pursuant to instructions from the same source.

"The AG stated that this will be added to the terms of reference of the Commission, which will be notified."

The order further stated that every decision of the Supreme Court was binding and must be implemented by all executive authorities as stipulated in Articles 189 and 190 of the Constitution. "Implementation, however, may be forestalled when review petitions and other applications are pending. However, all review petitions and applications have now been disposed of."

"It now needs to be considered whether we should invoke the constitutional power of contempt under Article 204 of the Constitution in case the Judgment is not implemented," the order added.

It said that those who were in government when the judgment was given were no longer in government and the composition of the Election Commission had also changed. "Therefore, it would not be appropriate to hold the present incumbents responsible for the actions/inactions of their predecessors, particularly when they have demonstrated that they want to implement the decision of this court.

"The Federal Government has also constituted a Commission and given it two months to do its task, and we expect that it will do so within the allotted time."