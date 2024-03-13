Open Menu

SC Issues Written Order Regarding Hearing On Journalists' Case

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM

SC issues written order regarding hearing on journalists' case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday issued written order regarding hearing of a case pertaining to the FIA’s notices to journalists on alleged anti-judiciary campaign.

The four pages order issued by the top court said that the reports of FIA and police regarding attacks on journalists are not satisfactory. It directed the FIA and police to submit detailed reports again.

It said that the Supreme Court or the Registrar Office did not ask for any action against any journalist. The name of the judiciary was wrongly used in the notices issued to journalists.

The FIA notices have given a wrong impression that the court was taking action against journalists. The court said that the notices have been served to the respondents on petition of Press Association of SC.

The further hearing of the case would be conducted on March 25.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court Police Federal Investigation Agency March Top Court

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for ..

PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for violating code of conduct

29 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named offic ..

PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final

49 minutes ago
 Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No. ..

Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No.1 spot

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup ..

Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024

1 hour ago
 PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final ann ..

HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final announced

14 minutes ago
Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under P ..

Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under PPAF’s Poverty Graduation Pro ..

14 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

14 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar

14 minutes ago
 NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accre ..

NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness’

14 minutes ago
 Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Ban ..

Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Bank checkpoint

14 minutes ago
 Match officials for playoffs, final announced

Match officials for playoffs, final announced

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan