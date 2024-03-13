SC Issues Written Order Regarding Hearing On Journalists' Case
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday issued written order regarding hearing of a case pertaining to the FIA’s notices to journalists on alleged anti-judiciary campaign.
The four pages order issued by the top court said that the reports of FIA and police regarding attacks on journalists are not satisfactory. It directed the FIA and police to submit detailed reports again.
It said that the Supreme Court or the Registrar Office did not ask for any action against any journalist. The name of the judiciary was wrongly used in the notices issued to journalists.
The FIA notices have given a wrong impression that the court was taking action against journalists. The court said that the notices have been served to the respondents on petition of Press Association of SC.
The further hearing of the case would be conducted on March 25.
