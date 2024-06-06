SC issues written order regarding notices to tv channels

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday issued written order regarding notices to TV channels in contempt of court case against Senator Faisal Vawda and MQM’s leader Mustafa Kamal

The two-page order said that Farough Naseem, the lawyer of Mustafa Kamal, states that his client has submitted an unconditional written apology with regard to what was said in the press conference held on 16 May 2024 and throws himself at the mercy of the Court and seeks forgiveness.

As regards Faisal Vawda the learned counsel points out that he has filed Criminal Misc. Application setting out the facts, however, if another opportunity is granted he may submit an additional reply.

The court said, “The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (‘PEMRA’) has filed transcript of the two press conferences and mentions that 34 channels had live broadcast the press conference of Faisal Vawda and 28 channels had live broadcast the press conference of Mustafa Kamal.

In paragraph 8 of our order dated 17 May 2024 we had noted, ‘That television channels and all those who broadcast, re-broadcast or publish material constituting contempt of Court may also be committing contempt of Court.

’ The broadcast of the press conferences on the said channels prima facie appears to constitute contempt.

Therefore, let notices be issued to all the said channels, to be served through PEMRA, and they are called upon to submit their explanations/replies within two weeks as to why they should not be proceeded against for Contempt of Court.

The order said, “The learned Attorney-General for Pakistan shall mark the transcripts where he considers something was said which may constitute Contempt of Court. The learned Hafiz Arfat Ahmed who is present in the Court volunteers to provide a list of verses of the Holy Quran.

It said, “To come up on 28 June 2024. Both the alleged contemnors and the representatives of the said television channels are directed to be in attendance on the next date of hearing.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Irfan Saadat Khan and Justice Naem Akhtar Afghan heard the case.