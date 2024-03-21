SC Issues Written Order Regarding Permission To Candidate For Election
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 07:21 PM
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday issued a written order pertaining to the acceptance of appeal of Shaukat Mehmood against rejection of his nomination papers
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday issued a written order pertaining to the acceptance of appeal of Shaukat Mehmood against rejection of his nomination papers.
The court found it necessary to provide the suitable environment to the candidates contesting elections. Creating technical hindrances for one person was against the democratic traditions and principles.
The order says that the electoral rules and laws couldn’t be used as discretionary filtering. The returning officer should use his powers carefully and in a moderate way.
It said that affecting electoral process by the RO was very inappropriate act. Depriving certain candidate from electoral process was violation of fundamental rights as well right to vote.
It may be mentioned here that a three member bench of the top court headed by Justice Munir Akhtar has allowed Shaukat Mehmood to contest the general elections on January 26, from NA-163 Bahawalnagar. The RO has rejected the nomination papers of the petitioner for giving a joint bank accounts for election expenditures. However, the election tribunal also maintained the decision of RO.
Recent Stories
IRD releases groundbreaking results of end TB programme
WASA disconnects 391 connections of defaulters
Turkey's central bank hikes interest rate to 50%
Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons
DC inaugurates Gorakhpur Nursery set up by PHA on 1000 kanals
KP Govt to launch work place-based technical training project: SACM
Mass Iftar parties strengthen bond of brotherhood, mutual coexistence
KP Govt initiates work-based training scheme for technical education
India's recent acts, remarks over China's Zangnan 'serve election purpose': Chin ..
296 Head Constables of Hyderabad range promoted as ASI
Samson’s inaugurates tree plantation drive on Int'l Forest Day
Gang busted; cash, 3 stolen motorbikes recovered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA disconnects 391 connections of defaulters3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons3 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates Gorakhpur Nursery set up by PHA on 1000 kanals16 minutes ago
-
Mass Iftar parties strengthen bond of brotherhood, mutual coexistence16 minutes ago
-
KP Govt initiates work-based training scheme for technical education17 minutes ago
-
296 Head Constables of Hyderabad range promoted as ASI19 minutes ago
-
Samson’s inaugurates tree plantation drive on Int'l Forest Day19 minutes ago
-
Gang busted; cash, 3 stolen motorbikes recovered19 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt urged to take steps for preserving forests19 minutes ago
-
Meeting of task force held to ensure quality fertilizers, fixed rates54 minutes ago
-
55000 sq ft roads, streets to be paved in Orangi Town: Mayor Karachi1 hour ago
-
Motorcycle lifter gang busted1 hour ago