SC Issues Written Order Regarding Permission To Candidate For Election

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 07:21 PM

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday issued a written order pertaining to the acceptance of appeal of Shaukat Mehmood against rejection of his nomination papers

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday issued a written order pertaining to the acceptance of appeal of Shaukat Mehmood against rejection of his nomination papers.

The court found it necessary to provide the suitable environment to the candidates contesting elections. Creating technical hindrances for one person was against the democratic traditions and principles.

The order says that the electoral rules and laws couldn’t be used as discretionary filtering. The returning officer should use his powers carefully and in a moderate way.

It said that affecting electoral process by the RO was very inappropriate act. Depriving certain candidate from electoral process was violation of fundamental rights as well right to vote.

It may be mentioned here that a three member bench of the top court headed by Justice Munir Akhtar has allowed Shaukat Mehmood to contest the general elections on January 26, from NA-163 Bahawalnagar. The RO has rejected the nomination papers of the petitioner for giving a joint bank accounts for election expenditures. However, the election tribunal also maintained the decision of RO.

