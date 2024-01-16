ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a written order regarding rejection of the request of Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi to stay the proceedings of Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against him.

The six-page order regarding the hearing dated January 9, was authored by Justice Amin ud Din Khan.

The order said, “We note that the instant CP was fixed for hearing on 15.12.2023 when learned counsel raised the objection with regard to constitution of the bench and prayed that he wants to file an application to raise this objection so that this bench may consider the same and prayed for fixation of the petitions for 8.1.2024 and on his request the case was adjourned for the said date.

"When the case was fixed for 8.1.2024, no written application was filed and during the hearing learned counsel stated that he wants to withdraw the objection noted on the last date of hearing.

“As the petitioner’s counsel was not willing to implead the complainants as respondent in these petitions, then a question was posed to the learned counsel whether without impleading the complainants/informers we can proceed with the matter and on this point some of the arguments were advanced on 8.1.2024 and further Constitution Petition No.43/2023, etc 6 arguments we heard today and passed the order of impleadment as respondent in these petitions. Photostat copy of the order cited is not applicable to the facts of this case. In these circumstances, the prayer for stay of proceedings before the Supreme Judicial Council against the petitioner in CP Nos.43 & 44 of 2023 is not tenable at this stage.

"Amended petitions be filed. When the needful is done, office to fix the matters for hearing thereafter.”