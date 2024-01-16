- Home
- Pakistan
- SC issues written order regarding rejection of Justice Naqvi's plea to stay SJC proceedings
SC Issues Written Order Regarding Rejection Of Justice Naqvi's Plea To Stay SJC Proceedings
Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a written order regarding rejection of the request of Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi to stay the proceedings of Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against him.
The six-page order regarding the hearing dated January 9, was authored by Justice Amin ud Din Khan.
The order said, “We note that the instant CP was fixed for hearing on 15.12.2023 when learned counsel raised the objection with regard to constitution of the bench and prayed that he wants to file an application to raise this objection so that this bench may consider the same and prayed for fixation of the petitions for 8.1.2024 and on his request the case was adjourned for the said date.
"When the case was fixed for 8.1.2024, no written application was filed and during the hearing learned counsel stated that he wants to withdraw the objection noted on the last date of hearing.
“As the petitioner’s counsel was not willing to implead the complainants as respondent in these petitions, then a question was posed to the learned counsel whether without impleading the complainants/informers we can proceed with the matter and on this point some of the arguments were advanced on 8.1.2024 and further Constitution Petition No.43/2023, etc 6 arguments we heard today and passed the order of impleadment as respondent in these petitions. Photostat copy of the order cited is not applicable to the facts of this case. In these circumstances, the prayer for stay of proceedings before the Supreme Judicial Council against the petitioner in CP Nos.43 & 44 of 2023 is not tenable at this stage.
"Amended petitions be filed. When the needful is done, office to fix the matters for hearing thereafter.”
Recent Stories
Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?
Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-
Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections
AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate delegation explores collaborative opportunities during UK visit5 minutes ago
-
LHC reserves verdict on bail plea of Wazirabad attack accused5 minutes ago
-
IGP inspires new police recruits at passing out parade5 minutes ago
-
ECP suspends membership of four senators for asset details failure5 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for misbehaving with polio team5 minutes ago
-
Muslim Hands, AIOU Mirpur hosts capacity building workshop5 minutes ago
-
HCCI VP met Incharge anti-encroachment, urges to remove illegal encroachment15 minutes ago
-
Sindh Food Authority launches awareness campaign about healthy food15 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM 'distressed' over surge in crimes15 minutes ago
-
Dense fog to engulf plains of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh: PMD25 minutes ago
-
US President's Advisor Shahid Khan visits Taxila Museum25 minutes ago
-
PM meets US Special Climate Envoy John Kerry35 minutes ago