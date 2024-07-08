Open Menu

SC Issues Written Order Regarding Suspension Of LHC's Decision

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 06:59 PM

SC issues written order regarding suspension of LHC's decision

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a written order regarding suspension of Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notification regarding the formation of election tribunals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Supreme Court on Monday issued a written order regarding suspension of Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notification regarding the formation of election tribunals.

A five-member bench, presided by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, issued the written order comprising three pages.

It said that the decision of LHC and ECP notification would remain suspended till next date. The order said that the next hearing will be held after the meeting between the Election Commission and the Chief Justice of LHC. The meeting will be held in the LHC after the oath of the LHC Chief Justice.

The court said that the ECP wrote letters to the Registrar of four high courts on February 14, while on February 15, it wrote to the Registrar of LHC.

It said that the Registrar of the LHC forwarded the Names of two judges in response to the letter and the ECP issued the notification on the same day.

The top court said that two judges were insufficient, at this the ECP asked for additional judges to constitute election tribunals.

The Supreme Court directed that the ECP and the Chief Justice of the LHC should meet and resolve the issue. The meeting should be held immediately after the new Chief Justice LHC assumes office, the appeal of the Election Commission will remain pending, it added.

It further said that both the ECP and the Office of the Chief Justice LHC are constitutional institutions and entitled to utmost respect. The Attorney General also agreed that there should be the meaningful consultation.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Lahore High Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Same February Top Court

Recent Stories

UNHCR's delegation led by UN High Commissioner for ..

UNHCR's delegation led by UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Amir Muqam

49 seconds ago
 Senior Diplomats pay a Get-acquainted visit to the ..

Senior Diplomats pay a Get-acquainted visit to the “Imagine Monet” area with ..

5 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

6 minutes ago
 LHC orders removal of Parvez Elahi, family from PC ..

LHC orders removal of Parvez Elahi, family from PCL

6 minutes ago
 KSrelief distributes 320 shelter bags in Sudan

KSrelief distributes 320 shelter bags in Sudan

6 minutes ago
 Advisor Tourism grieves over tourists' car acciden ..

Advisor Tourism grieves over tourists' car accident in Chitral

6 minutes ago
Philippine ambassador visits Dhodial Mansehra to f ..

Philippine ambassador visits Dhodial Mansehra to foster trade relations

6 minutes ago
 Billions to be spent on 5 roads, sports facilities ..

Billions to be spent on 5 roads, sports facilities in Khanewal

6 minutes ago
 Housing Minister discusses enhancing cooperation o ..

Housing Minister discusses enhancing cooperation opportunities with Chinese Amba ..

6 minutes ago
 28,000 tube wells in Balochistan to be converted o ..

28,000 tube wells in Balochistan to be converted on solar power: Prime Minister ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to provide solar panels to consumers u ..

Punjab govt to provide solar panels to consumers using 500 units electricity

1 hour ago
 Finance minister assures KE of resolving delayed p ..

Finance minister assures KE of resolving delayed payment issue

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan