SC Issues Written Order Regarding Suspension Of LHC's Decision
Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 06:59 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Supreme Court on Monday issued a written order regarding suspension of Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notification regarding the formation of election tribunals.
A five-member bench, presided by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, issued the written order comprising three pages.
It said that the decision of LHC and ECP notification would remain suspended till next date. The order said that the next hearing will be held after the meeting between the Election Commission and the Chief Justice of LHC. The meeting will be held in the LHC after the oath of the LHC Chief Justice.
The court said that the ECP wrote letters to the Registrar of four high courts on February 14, while on February 15, it wrote to the Registrar of LHC.
It said that the Registrar of the LHC forwarded the Names of two judges in response to the letter and the ECP issued the notification on the same day.
The top court said that two judges were insufficient, at this the ECP asked for additional judges to constitute election tribunals.
The Supreme Court directed that the ECP and the Chief Justice of the LHC should meet and resolve the issue. The meeting should be held immediately after the new Chief Justice LHC assumes office, the appeal of the Election Commission will remain pending, it added.
It further said that both the ECP and the Office of the Chief Justice LHC are constitutional institutions and entitled to utmost respect. The Attorney General also agreed that there should be the meaningful consultation.
