SC issues written orders in coronavirus suo moto notice case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued its written orders regarding the coronavirus suo moto notice case.

The court, in its judgement, directed the Federal Government to file a comprehensive report, along with the outcome of the high level meeting which was scheduled to take place on Monday.

The court order stated that the governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan had submitted their reports, where were taken on record. It seemed that the effect of coronavirus (COVID-19) was not so much alarming in the two provinces, including, Gilgit-Baltistan and things were being kept in control. Punjab, Sindh and ICT (Islamabad Capital Territory), however, were on different pedestals, where there was a considerable threat of surge of the pandemic.

The SC directed the Punjab government and the ICT administration to submit their reports regarding matters relating to the pandemic. It also sought all necessary information, which could show that the citizens' fundamental rights were fully safeguarded and the state functionaries were aware all what was necessary for the survival of the people.

The order stated ,"The doctors and paramedics, who are working in the front line in dealing with this pandemic, are especially affected and are at risk of contracting this disease and it is hoped that the Federal Government so also the provincial governments, the ICT and GB shall ensure that all necessary needs of the doctors and paramedics, in such emergency situation, are fully fulfilled.

We are informed that doctors and paramedics are performing duties beyond their call of duty and at many places, they are not even being provided with food. This, in our view, is a sensitive issue, which should immediately be addressed by all the governments and grievances, in this regard of the doctors and paramedics are redressed."The court observed that the condition of sanitary staff was also not good and it was informed that they were exposed to all sorts of diseases, while they were working in the hospitals and other places. No effective care was being provided to them and a request had been made that they be provided with the requisite protection, so that they might perform their work without any fear.

"In the circumstances, the Federal Government as well as all the provincial governments, including, the ICT and GB, shall ensure that sanitary staff are taken care of and are provided with proper and secure uniforms, so that they can work without fear of being affected by disease," it added.