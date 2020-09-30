UrduPoint.com
SC Judge Justice Umar Ata Bandial Recuses To Hear Mir Shakeel's Post-arrest Bail Plea

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:10 PM

SC judge Justice Umar Ata Bandial recuses to hear Mir Shakeel's post-arrest bail plea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Supreme Court judge Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday recused himself to hear post-arrest bail plea filed by Jang/Geo owner Mir Shakeel-Ur-Rehman.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Bandial said that he could not hear case due to personal reasons.

Advocate Khawaja Haris counsel for Mir Shakeel pleaded the court to fix the case for early hearing.

The court referred the matter to the Chief Justice for formation of a new bench.

More Stories From Pakistan

