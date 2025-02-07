SC judge urges institutions to utilize available resources to tackling climate change hazards

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 09:55 PM
Senior Supreme Court Judge Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Friday urged institutions to utilize all available resources for tackling climate change hazards
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Senior Supreme Court Judge Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Friday urged institutions to utilize all available resources for tackling climate change hazards.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that there must be a strategy for strengthening economy so that we should combat the bad effects of climate change in this part of the region.
Although, the donor organizations have pledged to contribute some amount for helping underdeveloped and most affected countries that are facing the bad effects of climate change.
He suggested that the government should seek funds from Islamic and local finance organizations to support controlling climate change effects in the country.
He said that climate change is a global issue, but Pakistan agriculture community is confuting with multiple challenges due to climate change effects on this part of the region.
