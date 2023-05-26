SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Leak Commission

(@Abdulla99267510)

The bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Shahid Waheed, will commence the hearing at 11 am today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2023) A larger bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan is scheduled to hear petitions challenging the audio leak commission's proceedings regarding various audio leaks involving judges and politicians.

Previously, the Federal government had established a three-member inquiry commission to investigate the leaked audio recordings purportedly involving the judiciary, former chief justices, and a judge. The government expressed concerns over the conversations, which raised doubts about the impartiality of judges.

The three-member commission is chaired by Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court, with Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq serving as its members.

Imran Khan, the Chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, approached the Supreme Court to challenge the validity of the commission.

In his constitutional petition, Khan urged the apex court to declare the commission null and void. He contended that the appointment of any judge as a member of the judicial commission required permission from the Chief Justice of Pakistan. Khan argued that the appropriate platform for investigating or taking action against any judge was the Supreme Judicial Council. The petition was filed on behalf of Imran Khan by his legal representative, Babar Awan.

Recently, the federal government handed over alleged audio recordings to the inquiry commission for meticulous examination. The commission has made substantial progress in its investigation and received eight audio files from the government. Accompanying these recordings are their corresponding transcripts, duly signed by an authorized officer, which provide Names, positions, and contact information of the individuals involved.

The Supreme Court's larger bench will now assess the petitions and thoroughly deliberate on the audio leak commission's proceedings, ensuring a fair and impartial analysis of the matter at hand.