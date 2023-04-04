Close
SC Larger Bench Only Way Forward To Stable Country: PPP

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 11:20 AM

SC larger bench only way forward to stable country: PPP

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said that the formation of a larger bench of the Supreme Court was the only way to a stable country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that despite reservations, the PPP government has always respected the Supreme Court's decisions.

He said the formation of a larger bench will lead the country out of constitutional crises and ensure the continuity of the democratic set-up.

"PPP has always believed in a truly independent and impartial judiciary which was a fundamental component of a democratic Pakistan", he added.

Replying to a question, he said that the country will always remember the great sacrifices of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for democracy.

He also paid tribute to the founder of the People's Party Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on the occasion of his 44th death anniversary.

He praised Bhutto's contributions to the country and said that former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are following Shaheed Bhutto's vision and policies to make the country prosperous and solve the problems of the people.

