SC Larger Bench To Take Up Coronavirus Suo Moto Case On Monday

28 seconds ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :A five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed would hear the suo moto notice case on the coronavirus pandemic on Monday.

On previous hearing, the court had issued notices to the chief secretaries of all provinces in addition to summoning the Federal interior secretary, chief commissioner Islamabad and the Gilgit Baltistan chief secretary.

The Sindh government also submitted a report in relation to the government measures regarding the coronavirus crisis.

In the report, the provincial government said that there were only 144 ventilators for coronavirus patients in the province.  There were 383 working ventilators in Sindh, said the report, adding that around 21 coronavirus patients were in critical condition in the province.

The report stated that 16,920 people were tested for the coronavirus so far and in Karachi, 11 Union Councils were sealed as the number of coronavirus patients rose from 86 to 234.

It said that the population of the UCs exceeded 674,000 while 194 out of 1,210 tests came positive for the coronavirus.

In the wake of the coronavirus situation, 6,673 ration bags were distributed in sealed areas. As per the procedure laid out by the Sindh government, 285,673 ration bags were distributed throughout the province.

The report added that there were 1,056 isolation wards spread across the province, treating coronavirus patients.

