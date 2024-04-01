SC Larger Bench To Take Up IHC's Judges Letter Case As Suo-motu
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday took suo-motu notice in a matter pertaining to the letter of six judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) and formed a bench to hearing case on April 3.
A seven-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa would hear the case on Wednesday.
Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan would also be the part of the bench.

