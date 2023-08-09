Open Menu

SC Maintains Stay Against Arrest Of Imran Khan In Lawyer Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2023 | 08:26 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday maintained its stay against the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan in a case pertaining murder of a lawyer in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday maintained its stay against the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan in a case pertaining murder of a lawyer in Quetta.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Yahya Afridi heard the appeal of the former prime minister against addition of his name in the FIR of the incident.

At the outset of hearing, the complainant of the case raised objections against two members of the bench including Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi.

The bench expressed annoyance with the lawyer Amanullah Kanrani for leveling false allegations. Justice Yahya Afridi said that the lawyer should have submitted a written application if he had objections against any member.

The lawyer should have not leveled such allegations verbally while standing at court rostrum, he said.

Justice Naqvi observed that the lawyer had to answer on the allegations raised by him against two members. Justice Afridi asked the lawyer to tender the unconditional apology immediately. He asked the advocate to file a written apology to the court.

At this, the lawyer tendered unconditional apology to the bench.

The court maintained its stay order against the arrest of Imran Khan and adjourned further hearing till August 24.

