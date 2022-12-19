SC moved against approval of Rs100b for Gujrat division

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :A petition had been moved to Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday challenging the approval of funds worth Rs100 billion for Gujrat division by Chief Minister Punjab.

The petitioner also prayed the court to issue a stay order against the release of the said funds till the judgment in this case.

The petition alleged that the Punjab government had illegally allocated the said budget against the alleged bogus development schemes in the constituency of CM Pervaiz Elahi. The allocation of the said fund was a violation of Article 120 and 124 of the Constitution.

It further said that previously, the apex court had also declared the approval of funds without the permission of assembly as illegal. The chief minister office, it said, was arranging the record pertaining the bogus development schemes.

The petition prayed the court to issue a stay order against release of the funds and order an investigation regarding said development projects worth billions of rupees for solely Gujrat.

It named Punjab government, Chairman NAB and others as respondents in the case.

The case had been filed through Advocate Mian Dawar

