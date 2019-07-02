SC moved against production orders of Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Shahbaz Sharif others

Production orders in respect of Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Saad Rafiq and Siraj Durrani have been challenged in Supreme Court.Asif Nawaz , the petitioner has taken the plea that the accountability courts handed over the accused to NAB on physical remand

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd July, 2019) Production orders in respect of Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Saad Rafiq and Siraj Durrani have been challenged in Supreme Court.Asif Nawaz , the petitioner has taken the plea that the accountability courts handed over the accused to NAB on physical remand and the speakers of the respective assemblies issued their production orders.

Production order is an administrative order which cannot be above the court's orders. Production orders cannot be issued in the presence of court's orders. The production orders issued by speakers has no legal status.The petitioner has prayed the court to declare null and void the production orders issued during the period of physical remand of accused.