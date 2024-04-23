Open Menu

SC Moved For NAP's Implementation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A petition was moved to the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking implementation of 2014’s National Action Plan (NAP).

The petition,filed by the Shuhada Forum of Balochistan through its lawyer Hafiz Ahsan Khokhar, prayed the apex court to also issue directives for implementation of the police reforms.

It also prayed the court to issue directives for early decisions in terrorism cases pending in the trial courts.

The petition said that protection of witnesses and prosecution in the cases should be ensured as per the international standards.

It also requested the top court to give directions for free education to the children of martyrs and security of their families. It said that the steps should also be taken to stop the promotion of terrorism on social media.

The petition prayed the court to order for legal actions against the responsible for adding terrorists to the list of missing persons for propaganda purposes.

