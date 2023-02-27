SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK dissolved

(@Abdulla99267510)

A new five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial continues hearing of the matter.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2023) A nine-Member bench of the Supreme Court has been dissolved as four judges recused themselves from hearing of the suo motu notice taken over delay in date for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The four judges including Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Athar Minallah recused themselves from hearing of the matter.

The latest reports said that a new five-member bench of the Supreme Court has been formed which would determine whether the matter is maintainale or not

The five-member bench would also decided whether the matter merited suo motu or not.

The bench will start hearing of the matter by 9:30 am tomorrow.

"We will conclude this matter by tomorrow," remarked Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

Barrister Ali Zafar appeared before the bench and argued on the subject matter.

