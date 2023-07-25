Open Menu

SC Notifies Court Holidays Regarding Youm-e-Ashura

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 08:00 PM

SC notifies court holidays regarding Youm-e-Ashura

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Tuesday issued notification regarding the two-day court holidays in connection with the Youm-e-Ashura

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Tuesday issued notification regarding the two-day court holidays in connection with the Youm-e-Ashura.

Registrar office SC issued the notification regarding the holidays on July 28, and 29 after the approval of Chief Justice of Pakistan.

