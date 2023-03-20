SC notifies court timing during Ramzan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday notified the court timings during the month of Ramzan.

As per the notification, the court timing from Monday to Saturday would be 8:00 am to 1:30 pm except Friday.

However, the court timing would be from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm on Friday.

The notification said that the court timing would also be followed in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta registries.