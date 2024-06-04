Open Menu

SC Notifies Summer Vacations

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 05:30 PM

SC notifies summer vacations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday issued a notification for summer vacations, which would commence from July 15.

The notification said, “In view of the considerable backlog of cases, the chief justice has been pleased to direct that summer vacation be curtailed by one month, therefore, it shall commence on Monday, July 15, 2024, instead of 15 June 2024.

Although the Supreme Court shall be observing two month summer vacations, the judges have been requested to avail only one month as vacation, it said.

The offices of the court shall remain open, except on public holidays and urgent cases, date by court cases, criminal cases and any case as directed by the committee constituted under section 2 of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023, shall be fixed before available benches.

