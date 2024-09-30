SC Nullifies LHC’s Single Bench Decision On Punjab Election Tribunals
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2024 | 12:34 PM
CJP Isa has announced verdict while accepting ECP’s appeal against LHC decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Monday nullified the Lahore High Court's single bench decision dated June 12, 2024 regarding the Punjab election tribunals.
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court announced the verdict while accepting the Election Commission's appeal against the Lahore High Court's decision.
The court ruling stated that when there is a dispute between constitutional institutions, a cautious approach should be adopted.
The court held that the Lahore High Court's decision cannot be presented as judicial precedent in any forum.
The Supreme Court larger bench issued a unanimous decision, with Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Aqeel Abbasi adding additional notes while agreeing with the judgment.
The Supreme Court also nullified the Registrar High Court's notification of the judges' tribunal appointments dated June 12.
