SC Opinion On Bhutto's Trial Sets A New History And Tradition: PM
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday congratulating the leadership and workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), said that by admitting the mistake in Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's trial, the Supreme Court's opinion on the presidential reference had set a new history and tradition.
He congratulated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President-designate Asif Ali Zardari, PPP leadership and workers for the Supreme Court's observation that former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get a fair trial.
"It is not possible to correct the past mistake but by admitting the serious mistake, a new history and a new tradition have been set," the prime minister remarked in a statement.
He said that rectification of an injustice of a court by the court was a positive development.
"The unanimous opinion of the Supreme Court in the Bhutto reference will help understand the history at the national level through the right perspective. The process of national unity and development can be accelerated only by correcting the past mistakes and doing away with the bitterness," Prime Minister Shehbaz remarked.
