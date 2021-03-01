UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Opinion On Presidential Reference Victory Of Pakistan: Faisal Javed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 11:30 AM

SC opinion on presidential reference victory of Pakistan: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf leader and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan said on Monday that the Supreme Court's opinion on the presidential reference was a splendid decision and a victory for Pakistan.

Talking to media persons outside Supreme Court after the announcement of the court judgment, he said that the court has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to guard the process of elections and use technology to control malpractices in vogue in the past.

He said that the attorney general and his team worked hard and great arguments were given and such a detailed discussion on the Senate has not happened before.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made efforts to end corruption from every level, including bringing an end to "bribery, thievery and buying and selling" in the Senate elections. The PTI leader said that Prime Minister Imran Khan entered politics in 1996 to fight corruption and poverty in the country and this judgment was victory of his stance.

Talking further on the court's opinion, he said it had instructed the ECP to work on matters including proportional representation and take measures against corruption in elections.

He said that the court has declared that secrecy of the Senate election vote was not absolute and ECP could adopt a method to monitor to look that the results of the election under the proportionate system reflect the parties or alliance representation in the respective assemblies.

He said that in the past rulers used to plunder national resources and filled their own coffers and then used that money in purchasing votes and loyalties in the parliament, but in Naya Pakistan this practice could not be allowed to continue.

He recalled that PTI was the only party, which expelled its own members of provincial assembly for voting against the party lines.

Faisal Javed said that the opposition leadership's directives were not followed by their members of the parliament and provincial assemblies by refusing to tender resignations and the masses have rejected them by staying away from their rallies.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Technology Parliament Naya Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Provincial Assembly Alliance Money Media From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

SC says Senate Elections to be held through secret ..

17 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 March 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UN condemns Houthi terrorism

11 hours ago

Final Annual Camel Races Festival &#039;Wathba 202 ..

13 hours ago

New report offers global startups, investors insig ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.