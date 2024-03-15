SC order on improving govt hospitals to be implemented: minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Khawaja Salman Rafiq has expressed his commitment to uphold Supreme Court directives aimed at improving conditions at the government hospitals.

Chairing a meeting here on Friday, he emphasised efforts to address fundamental issues highlighted by the Supreme Court and ensure seamless patient experiences.

Additionally, a subcommittee, led by Professor Dr. Anjum Jalal, is crafting recommendations to evaluate medical facilities for private practices within government hospitals, aiming for full compliance with the 2003 Act.

The proactive stance of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif towards healthcare enhancement was acknowledged, with plans underway for a pilot project on private practices.

The meeting also saw detailed discussions on action plans for Supreme Court directive implementation. Attendees included key figures such as Vice Chancellor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal and Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Hafiz Shahid Latif, among others, underscoring the collaborative effort towards healthcare reform in Punjab.