SC Order On Improving Govt Hospitals To Be Implemented: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Khawaja Salman Rafiq has expressed his commitment to uphold Supreme Court directives aimed at improving conditions at the government hospitals.
Chairing a meeting here on Friday, he emphasised efforts to address fundamental issues highlighted by the Supreme Court and ensure seamless patient experiences.
Additionally, a subcommittee, led by Professor Dr. Anjum Jalal, is crafting recommendations to evaluate medical facilities for private practices within government hospitals, aiming for full compliance with the 2003 Act.
The proactive stance of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif towards healthcare enhancement was acknowledged, with plans underway for a pilot project on private practices.
The meeting also saw detailed discussions on action plans for Supreme Court directive implementation. Attendees included key figures such as Vice Chancellor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal and Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Hafiz Shahid Latif, among others, underscoring the collaborative effort towards healthcare reform in Punjab.
Recent Stories
PCB Chairman Naqvi meets his South African, New Zealand counterparts in Dubai
Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Attaullah
FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation to Pakistan
TikTok ban in US is the issue?
PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Suhbatpur chairs meeting for provision of facilities to people in Ramadan9 minutes ago
-
Sardar Sarbuland commends NA resolution honoring Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto9 minutes ago
-
4 candidates submit nomination papers for Senate polls in Punjab9 minutes ago
-
Cultivation of sweet potato must start in April9 minutes ago
-
Police foil betel nut smuggling attempt19 minutes ago
-
44.1-kg cannabis seized, 3 arrested19 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme19 minutes ago
-
Enmity claims life19 minutes ago
-
Spring Festival, Punjabi Culture Day celebrated at IUB Bahwalnagar Campus29 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting held to improve traffic management in city29 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Singh meets various bishops29 minutes ago
-
Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Attaullah34 minutes ago