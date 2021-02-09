SC orders all parties to resolve Pakistan Steel Mills issue amicably

(@fidahassanain)

A SC three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has sought detailed report from the Secretary f Privatization Commission and adjourned further proceedings for two weeks.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2021) The Supreme Court appointed senior counsel Rasheed A. Rizvi as mediator and directed all parties to sit together and resolve the matter of Steel Mills amicably on Tuesday.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed passed the order while hearing the matter of Pakistan Steel Mills.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar and Minister for Privatization Muhammadmian Soomro also appeared before the SC.

The top court directed the government for payment of arrears of the Steep Mills employees and sought report from the Secretary of Privatization Commission and Secretary Industries and Production to submit a detailed report in two weeks.

The CJP observed that anger over the plight of the Steel Mills and remarked all officers of the Steel Mills should be shown the for door with just one letter (dismissal letter) and money should be recovered from them.

The court inquired from both the ministers about what to do with the Steel Mills.

CJP Gulzar Ahmed said “Dismiss all 3,700 employees and 405 officers,” The Chief Justice remarked that PIA, Heavy Mechanical Complex and Shipyard have been shut down and Pakistani ships are being built in China. He remarked that Secretary Industry and Production does not know anything. The remarks came when the secretary failed to answer how many projects of Steel Mills were going on despite the secretary being on the post for a year now. The Supreme Court has adjourned the case hearing for two weeks.