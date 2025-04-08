SC Orders ATCs To Conclude Cases Of May 9, Within Four Months
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday ordered the anti-terrorism courts to complete the trial of cases related to May 9, riots within four months.
A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi heard the appeals cancellation of bail on May 9.
The court ordered that the anti-terrorism courts submit progress reports related to the trial to the relevant high courts every 15 days.
During the hearing, Khadija Shah’s lawyer Sameer Khosa appeared in the court and said that it is requested that the fundamental rights of my client be protected.
The CJP, while talking to Khadija Shah’s lawyer, said that they should trust the anti-terrorism courts and let the cases proceed.
Justice Salahuddin Pahanwar, while addressing to the lawyer, said that you are talking based on the impression that your rights will be affected.
The Chief Justice of Pakistan remarked that the law is clear that trials in anti-terrorism courts will be held on a daily basis.
Khadija Shah’s lawyer said that how will the trial be completed in four months? There are many cases registered against my client.
Lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said that there are 35 cases against us, the trial will not be completed in such a short period.
Chief Justice Yahya Afridi said that the bench will not listen to you because your case has not been scheduled for hearing.
The chief justice remarked that the Mashal Khan murder incident took place in Mardan, I was the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court at that time. The trial of the Mashal Khan murder case was completed in three months, trust the anti-terrorism court, the court can perform.
The Supreme Court ordered that the anti-terrorism courts should complete the trial in four months, the rights of the accused should not be affected due to other cases registered in the trial court.
According to the court order, the special prosecutor appeared in the case, the special prosecutor said that the findings of the high courts are against the law and evidence. The court was told that the anti-terrorism courts and the high courts did not properly evaluate the evidence. Additional Prosecutor General Punjab Wajid Gilani said that the statements of 28 witnesses have been recorded so far.
