SC Orders Audit Of STBB

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 05:30 PM

SC orders audit of STBB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday directed the auditor general to conduct a forensic audit of the Sindh Text Book Board (STBB) and submit the report to the relevant court.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the biggest weakness of our country was that no one paid attention to the education system. Addressing the Sindh government's lawyer, he remarked that the said province was famous for having ghost schools.

Justice Ayesha A. Malik questioned why the audit was not conducted despite the orders of SHC. The Sindh Text Book Board had been given funds worth Rs2.

30 billion.

To a question, the lawyer said that the AGPR was responsible to conduct an audit of the Text Book Board. He said that they could produce the report of the last 20 years if the court ordered.

The lawyer further said that they had no objection to the audit. Their objection was on the appointment of an additional registrar of Sindh High Court as supervisor, he said.

The top court ordered the AGPR to conduct an audit of the board and submit a report. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

