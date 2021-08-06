SC orders authorities to arrest culprits in Hindu temple attack

(@fidahassanain)

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has expressed dissatisfaction over performance of the commissioner, and directed the relevant authorities to get the money restoration of the temple from them.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2021) The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday ordered the authorities concerned to arrest culprits involved in vandalizing a Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed passed the order while hearing suo motu case on Hindu temple case.

The top judge expressed dissatisfaction over performance of the commissioner in this regard, and directed the relevant authorities to get the money for restoration of the temple from them. The CJ also ordered to take action against those who provoked the people to destroy the temple and form a village committee for establishment of peace in the area.

The CJP remarked, “The incident has defamed Pakistan at international level. Not a single suspect has been taken into custody despite passage of three days.”

Additional attorney general told the court that Prime Minister Imran Khan also took notice of the mishap. The court sought progress report regarding the case in one week.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government would restore the vandalized temple by mob in Rahim Yar Khan. Taking to Twitter, the PM said that he had already directed Inspector General (IG) Punjab to arrest the culprits of temple attack and take action against any police negligence.