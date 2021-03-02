UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Orders Demolition Of Illegally Constructed Chambers Of Lawyers In Islamabad

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 11:32 AM

SC orders demolition of illegally constructed chambers of lawyers in Islamabad

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed announced this decision by upholding the decision of Islamabad High Court.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2021) The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered demolition of illegally constructed chambers of lawyers in F-8 area Islamabad.

A three-member apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, announced the decision on Tuesday.

Dismissing the Islamabad Bar's plea, the court upheld the Islamabad High Court's judgment.

The Supreme Court also rejected the lawyers' request for time until they get alternative place for chambers.

The Court declared that all the lawyers' chambers set up at football ground are illegal, and no illegal activity can be justified.

(More to Come)

Related Topics

Football Chief Justice Islamabad Supreme Court Lawyers Islamabad High Court All Court

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 42 lives during last 24 hours in P ..

7 minutes ago

PITB partners with 1LINK to launch ‘Payzen’ fo ..

23 minutes ago

Senate polls saga: PM wants end to menace of horse ..

35 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 2, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting of Arab League Council

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.