SC orders demolition of illegally constructed chambers of lawyers in Islamabad

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed announced this decision by upholding the decision of Islamabad High Court.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2021) The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered demolition of illegally constructed chambers of lawyers in F-8 area Islamabad.

Dismissing the Islamabad Bar's plea, the court upheld the Islamabad High Court's judgment.

The Supreme Court also rejected the lawyers' request for time until they get alternative place for chambers.

The Court declared that all the lawyers' chambers set up at football ground are illegal, and no illegal activity can be justified.

