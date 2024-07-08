Open Menu

SC Orders ECP, LHC To Engage In Meaningful Consultations Over Formation Of Election Tribunals

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 08, 2024 | 02:57 PM

The top court has ruled that the case in this regard would be scheduled for a hearing immediately after the consultations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Lahore High Court (LHC) to engage in meaningful consultations at the earliest opportunity.

The Supreme Court issued these instructions through a written order in response to the ECP's appeal concerning the creation of eight election tribunals.

The court emphasized that both the Election Commission of Pakistan and the office of the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court are vital constitutional institutions deserving of the highest respect.

The apex court noted, “If these two constitutional institutions conduct meaningful consultations, the issue can be resolved,”.

The Attorney General for Pakistan, Mansoor Usman Awan, concurred with the need for such consultations.

The order highlighted that on July 2, the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court was unanimously nominated during the Judicial Commission's meeting. The court is keeping the case pending without addressing its merits and deemed it appropriate for meaningful consultations to occur between the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court and the Election Commission.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court has suspended the Election Commission's letter dated April 26, the notification, the Lahore High Court's decision dated May 29, and the notification dated June 12 until the next hearing.

Later, meaningful consultations should commence as soon as the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court takes the oath, and the case would be scheduled for a hearing immediately after the consultations.

