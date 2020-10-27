UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Orders Federation To Resolve Sales Tax Issue On Electricity With AJK

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

SC orders federation to resolve sales tax issue on electricity with AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the federal government to resolve the matter within one month pertaining to collection of sales tax from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on provision of electricity.

A three member bench headed by Justice Umer Atta Bandial conducted hearing on the above matter.

The court asked the federal cabinet, Ministry of Water and Power and Ministry of Finance to address the matter within a month in accordance with the law.

The bench directed additional attorney general and deputy attorney general to apprised the federation regarding the importance of the subject.

The court noted that IESCO and FBR were federal departments.

Justice Bandial remarked that it was a matter related to agreement between the governments of Pakistan and AJK.

The AJK had been assured that the electricity would be tax free, the bench noted.

Justice Bandia remarked that taxes would be applied on the electricity when it would be exported to other countries. Whether the AJK was receiving taxes from its consumers, he questioned.

AJK's Lawyer Ali Sabtain Fazli answered that yes the AJK had been receiving sales taxes from its citizens. The federal government had not received tax from 2003 to 2010 but suddenly the AJK received show-cause notice from the federation.

The counsel for Federal board of Revenue (FBR) said that it was not an agreement instead it was just memorandum of understanding as there were no signature of president on this agreement.

The AJK's lawyer asked that whether the deputy attorney general was ready to take the responsibility if he didn't consider this agreement.

After this, the SC granted one month time to federation to resolve the matter and adjourned the hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court Electricity Water Azad Jammu And Kashmir FBR From Government Cabinet Agreement Islamabad Electric Supply Company Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

18 minutes ago

Dubai Customs received 516 reports on customs viol ..

18 minutes ago

Roosevelt Hotel earned more than $7million in thre ..

20 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Calls for Shunning Violenc ..

25 minutes ago

COVID-19 response: Emirates SkyCargo to set up the ..

27 minutes ago

Both terrorists and financial terrorists will be d ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.