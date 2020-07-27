UrduPoint.com
SC Orders For Provision Of conveyance Allowance To All Teachers Of Model Colleges

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

SC orders for provision of conveyance allowance to all teachers of model colleges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Federal education Directorate to give conveyance allowance to all the teachers of federal model colleges without any discrimination.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the case and rejected the review petition filed by the Director Islamabad Model Colleges.

During the course of proceedings, the Deputy Attorney General said the conveyance allowance was given to teachers who were on duty during the summer vacations.

On which Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that all teachers were on duty during holidays and no discrimination could be done in provision  of conveyance allowance.

The court ruled that all teachers of model colleges would get conveyance allowance during the holidays.

