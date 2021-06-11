UrduPoint.com
SC Orders Formation Of Bench To Hear Case Pertaining To Medical System Of Quacks

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the formation of a bench to hear the case pertaining to medical system of quacks and homeopathic doctors.

The matter was referred to the Chief Justice for formation of a bench.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam took notice over the matter while hearing a bail petition of the accused involved in online sale of homeopathic medicines. The suspects were arrested five months ago on charges of illegally selling drugs by post. A case was registered against accused Qasim and Khurram in Toba Tek Singh.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Mushir Alam observed that an alternative medical system was continuing in the country. There was no registration or monitoring of alternative medical system, he added.

He said that these quacks were playing with the health of people and there was no check on them.

The bench observed that the matter was serious and a bench needed to be constituted on it.

Justice Mushir said that the matter was being sent to the Chief Justice for formation of bench.

Advocate Arshad Lodhi counsel for the accused pleaded the court to grant bail and said that the main accused in the case had been granted bail.

He said that Qasim and Khurram were arrested five months later as co-accused. He said that his client's name was not included in the main FIR but later it added in supplementary FIR.

The court granted bail to the accused against surety bond of Rs 0.1 million.

