SC orders govt authorities to produce Imran Khan before it within an hour

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2023) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday ordered the government authorities to produce Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan before it within an hour time.

The CJP also barred the party workers and supporters from coming along with the party chairman, observing that no one would accompany him during his appearance before the court.

CJP Bandial passed the orders while hearing an appeal against orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding arrest of the PTI chairman.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial made strong comments on Thursday regarding the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan from the premises of the court, stating that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) showed contempt of court by not seeking prior permission from the registrar of the court.

Heading a three-member bench hearing the plea challenging the decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in which Imran Khan's arrest was declared "legal" in the Al-Qadir Trust case, Chief Justice Bandial emphasized the importance of respecting the sanctity of the court.

Justice Athar Minallah, another member of the bench, also expressed concern over the manner in which Imran Khan was arrested and the fact that he was entering the court premises at the time of the incident.

During the hearing, the CJP asked how many people were involved in the arrest of Imran Khan. The counsel representing Imran Khan claimed that around 90 individuals had entered the court premises to arrest him, to which the CJP remarked that this showed a complete disregard for the sanctity of the court.

The counsel for Imran Khan also claimed that he was mistreated and arrested by the Rangers, which led to widespread protests across the country. The CJP and the other members of the bench expressed their concern over the situation, with Justice Minallah stating that such incidents must be stopped.

