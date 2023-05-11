UrduPoint.com

SC Orders Govt Authorities To Produce Imran Khan Before It Within An Hour

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 11, 2023 | 02:58 PM

SC orders govt authorities to produce Imran Khan before it within an hour

Chief Justice of Pakistan has directed the PTI workers and supporters not to accompany him during his appearance before the court.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2023) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday ordered the government authorities to produce Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan before it within an hour time.

The CJP also barred the party workers and supporters from coming along with the party chairman, observing that no one would accompany him during his appearance before the court.
CJP Bandial passed the orders while hearing an appeal against orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding arrest of the PTI chairman.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial made strong comments on Thursday regarding the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan from the premises of the court, stating that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) showed contempt of court by not seeking prior permission from the registrar of the court.

Heading a three-member bench hearing the plea challenging the decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in which Imran Khan's arrest was declared "legal" in the Al-Qadir Trust case, Chief Justice Bandial emphasized the importance of respecting the sanctity of the court.

Justice Athar Minallah, another member of the bench, also expressed concern over the manner in which Imran Khan was arrested and the fact that he was entering the court premises at the time of the incident.

During the hearing, the CJP asked how many people were involved in the arrest of Imran Khan. The counsel representing Imran Khan claimed that around 90 individuals had entered the court premises to arrest him, to which the CJP remarked that this showed a complete disregard for the sanctity of the court.

The counsel for Imran Khan also claimed that he was mistreated and arrested by the Rangers, which led to widespread protests across the country. The CJP and the other members of the bench expressed their concern over the situation, with Justice Minallah stating that such incidents must be stopped.

(Details to follow)

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Contempt Of Court Rangers National Accountability Bureau Islamabad High Court From Government Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organizati ..

Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organization

27 minutes ago
 e&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship ac ..

E&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship across Europe, Middle East, and ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pr ..

Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pricing documentation requiremen ..

2 hours ago
 IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, rea ..

IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, reaffirms trust in Pakistan's eco ..

2 hours ago
 Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islam ..

Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto comes down hard upon PTI over ‘vi ..

Bilawal Bhutto comes down hard upon PTI over ‘violent protests’

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.